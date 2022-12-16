A tragedy happened in Watertown with a house burning and children dying. At the time I write this, all the details I know have come from the news reports. I cannot fathom the heartbreak of the mother. I try to imagine, but no one who hasn’t suffered something similar cannot grasp what goes on in the mind and the heart at a time like this.
What is uplifting is the community response. I know there was a candlelight prayer vigil. There is a “Go Fund Me” page which has had a great response. I’m sure there is much more support that is not publicly known. That is a good thing.
God is no stranger to, nor absent from, sorrow. Jesus in the Beatitudes says “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4) It seems contradictory that mourning and being blessed would go together but, in the Christian faith, they do.
When you are sad or grieving, is that a time you are more likely to call on God or pull away from God? Job suffered as much as humanly possible, but Job did not lose hope or his faith in God even when his close friends advised him to reject God. Job in all his distress lamented “My eye has grown dim from grief, and all my members are like a shadow.” (Job 17:7) While he endured an immense amount of suffering, by faith he was able to endure and move forward to a life revived. The sorrow of the past would always be a memory but Job discovered the power of God’s care during sorrow.
In a community, when comfort is provided, its origin is with God. The church throughout its history has been the place where people have learned to care for each other inspired by how God has cared for them. Try to imagine what this world would be like if God’s love wasn’t present? This caring learned in church permeates into the communities around the church. Bob Smietana wrote “It’s not that churches and other religious institution always make the world better…. But they do hold off the darkness, and they show up when things go to hell. And they keep the faith that things will get better.” (Reorganized Religion, p. 48)
So, to think of Jesus’ words said a little differently… It is a Godly inspired comfort that is a blessing to those who mourn.
In a week, there will be many worship services in Watertown celebrating the birth of Jesus. He is the one we identify as the light that pushes back the darkness. Darkness can be like Job’s dimmed eyes. It can be in the immense sorrow of a fire that destroys a home, and precious life is lost, and a mother who weeps for her children. Yet our hope is in a child’s arrival who helps us understand God’s love for us, and to be inspired to love each other in the good times and the bad.
