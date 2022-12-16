In the Pulpit

Rev. Kurt Liebenow

A tragedy happened in Watertown with a house burning and children dying. At the time I write this, all the details I know have come from the news reports. I cannot fathom the heartbreak of the mother. I try to imagine, but no one who hasn’t suffered something similar cannot grasp what goes on in the mind and the heart at a time like this.

What is uplifting is the community response. I know there was a candlelight prayer vigil. There is a “Go Fund Me” page which has had a great response. I’m sure there is much more support that is not publicly known. That is a good thing.

