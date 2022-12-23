In the pulpit

Rev. Tim Mueller

At this time of year we hear so many beautiful Christmas songs such as “Joy To The World”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, “Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem”, “Angels We Have Heard On High” and so many more. As we sing such delightful hymns, are we taking the time to understand and enjoy what we are singing and saying?

Sometimes we simply sing the words and enjoy the melody without actually grasping with our hearts of faith the meaning of the words. We want to avoid at all costs singing the words only with our lips. The Lord condemned such empty worship when he rebuked some as hypocrites by saying, “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”

