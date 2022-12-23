At this time of year we hear so many beautiful Christmas songs such as “Joy To The World”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, “Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem”, “Angels We Have Heard On High” and so many more. As we sing such delightful hymns, are we taking the time to understand and enjoy what we are singing and saying?
Sometimes we simply sing the words and enjoy the melody without actually grasping with our hearts of faith the meaning of the words. We want to avoid at all costs singing the words only with our lips. The Lord condemned such empty worship when he rebuked some as hypocrites by saying, “These people honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.”
Such a beautiful hymn as “Joy to the World, The Lord is Come”, reflects wonderful truths in God’s Word that are not to be missed with empty singing.
Joy to the world, the Lord is come!
Let earth receive her King;
Let ev’ry heart prepare him room
And heav’n and nature sing,
Joy to the earth, the Savior reigns!
Let all their songs employ,
While fields and floods, rocks, hills, and plains
Repeat the sounding joy
As you sing the verses above, keep in mind Luke 2:8-11, “And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.’”
The baby born in a barn in Bethlehem and placed in a manger was the Lord God, the King of kings, who had come to humbly take on our punishment for our sins with his sufferings and death on the cross. He will come again on the Last Day. Will we be ready to receive him with hearts of faith in Jesus as our Savior?
Sing the songs! Oh, please sing the songs about Christ. Sing them, however, with your lips, your minds and your hearts of faith believing the Good News that “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
