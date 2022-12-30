In the Pulpit: Cultivate the spirit
Rev. Young Tae Lee

Often we feel like God no longer leads us. I think it may be because we have stopped seeking God’s direction. We may pray for really big, life-changing decisions-whom to marry, where to live, whether to change careers, and then we are not keeping our eyes on God’s direction.

There is a story of a school bus driver. This bus driver made the news because she had remained calm when an unbalanced man took hostage her bus full of mentally handicapped children. When asked how she managed to talk the man out of using his gun, the bus driver sad, “I prayed a lot.” She did not mean that she prayed a lot at that moment, influencing God to save her and the children. What she meant was that she was in the habit of praying, listening for the Spirit’s guidance continually, and seeking God’s wisdom in all the little moments of life prior to the major crisis. Her sensitivity to the Holy Spirit had gradually changed her into the kind of person who could deal with a horrible situation. The bus driver did not just receive the Holy Spirit in that one moment. She cultivated the Spirit’s presence in her life through a variety of spiritual habits.

