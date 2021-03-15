Watertown Catholic School-St. Henry Campus recently released the names of the middle school students for the 2020-2021 second trimester honor roll.

High Honor Roll

Eighth grade students include Charlie Hickey, Jackson Huebner, Alina Kacmarek, Leilani Olguin, Evelyn Rhodes, Nicholas Wolf, and Jack Zoellick. Seventh grade students include Emily Bardenwerper, Andrew Harms, Caleb Hauglie, Kyanna Kohls, Makenah Novotny, Patrick Roberts, and Logan Spende. Sixth grade students include Braden Cronce, Ellie Mudler, and Lauren Zoellick.

Honor Roll

Eighth grade students include Isabella Acosta, Aubrey Denault, Danielle Krahn, Isabela Kresnak, Eliot Roethle, and Aubriella Wagner. Seventh grade students include Anna Newman and Elle Stangler. Sixth grade students include Leah Hauglie, Angelina Hickey, Andre Leija, and Peter Mitchell.

Load comments