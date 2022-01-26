Second quarter honor roll for Lebanon Lutheran School

5th and 6th grade high honors

Wyatt Cahoon, Thea Finley, Madelyn Haberkorn, Embrey Hurtgen, Maddie Novotny, Keira Pfingsten, Ivy Jo Phillips, Brycen Rejret, Zechariah Repp, Kelsie Sjoberg, Addison Streich, Ashlyn Thomas and Nolan Thomas

5th and 6th grade honors

Jordana Anthon and Sophia Van Horn

7th and 8th grade high honors

Vienna Anthon, Allison Howlett, Ava Novotny, Brody Otto, Ella Peirick and Hannah Streich

7th and 8th grade honors

Brady Fincutter, Christian Maas, Landon Pfingsten and Ruby Repp

