Riverside Middle School high and regular honor rolls are announced for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Riverside Middle School maintains an honor roll at the end of each academic quarter for those students achieving high academic standards.
After grading closes each quarter, a grade point average is compiled. Eligibility requirements for high honor roll placement fall between 3.5 and 4.0 grade point average and the regular honor roll placement falls between 3.0 and 3.499 GPA. The RMS GPA is not cumulative, and does not leave the RMS building, so is not printed on report cards. Students taking only one course within the RMS curriculum are not eligible for honor roll placement.
