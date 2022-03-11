Watertown Catholic School-St. Henry Campus recently released the names of the middle school students for the 2021-2022 second trimester honor roll.

High Honor Roll

Eighth grade students include Andrew Harms, Kyanna Kohls, Makenah Novotny, and Logan Spende

Seventh grade students include Braden Cronce, Stellah Freitag, Isabella Getz, Angie Hickey, Mikayla Huebner-Hecht, Eleanor Lampe, Andre Leija, Ellie Mudler, and Lauren Zoellick

Sixth grade students include Madalyn Harms, Andy Phan, and Lauren Schroeder

Honor Roll

Eighth grade students include Emily Bardenwerper, Caleb Hauglie, Patrick Roberts, and Elle Stangler

Seventh grade students include Leah Hauglie, Sarah Johns, Peter Mitchell, Lilah Wagner, and Breanna Wolfgram

Sixth grade students include Alivia Chilson, Liam Field, Brinley Lang, Isabella Ortiz, and Tess Spende

Recommended for you

Load comments