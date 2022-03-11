Watertown Catholic School honor roll Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Mar 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Catholic School-St. Henry Campus recently released the names of the middle school students for the 2021-2022 second trimester honor roll.High Honor RollEighth grade students include Andrew Harms, Kyanna Kohls, Makenah Novotny, and Logan SpendeSeventh grade students include Braden Cronce, Stellah Freitag, Isabella Getz, Angie Hickey, Mikayla Huebner-Hecht, Eleanor Lampe, Andre Leija, Ellie Mudler, and Lauren ZoellickSixth grade students include Madalyn Harms, Andy Phan, and Lauren SchroederHonor RollEighth grade students include Emily Bardenwerper, Caleb Hauglie, Patrick Roberts, and Elle StanglerSeventh grade students include Leah Hauglie, Sarah Johns, Peter Mitchell, Lilah Wagner, and Breanna WolfgramSixth grade students include Alivia Chilson, Liam Field, Brinley Lang, Isabella Ortiz, and Tess Spende Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dittrich daughter Marcus F. Buch Ixonia man pleads to child porn charges Fort Atkinson man charged with child sex assault, porn Man in crash on Welsh Road flown to hospital Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-11
