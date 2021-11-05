1st quarter honor roll for Lebanon Lutheran School

5th and 6th grade high honors

Wyatt Cahoon, Madelyn Haberkorn, Embrey Hurtgen, Maddie Novotny, Kiera Pfingsten, Zechariah Repp, Addison Streich, Ashlyn Thomas, and Nolan Thomas

5th and 6th grade honors

Thea Finley, Ivy Jo Phillips, Brycen Rejret, Kelsie Sjoberg, and Lila Stalker

7th & 8th grade high honors

Brady Fincutter, Allison Howlett, Ava Novotny, Brody Otto, Ella Peirick, and Hannah Streich

7th & 8th grade honors

Vienna Anthon, Christian Maas, and Landon Pfingsten

