JUNEAU — St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School, Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year:

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: William Dogs and Brayden Schwandt

Grade 6: Annaliese Tolkinen

Grade 7: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Alex Nehls, Hailey Ockerlander, and Autumn Schultz

Grade 8: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Jayden Rabehl, Hayden Schultz, Abigail Tolkinen, and Wade Winter

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Mariah Rabehl, Reid Schmidt, Paige Schultz, Kiptyn Wolter, and Marshall Wolter

Grade 6: Hope Krebs

Grade 7: Kari Schmidt

Grade 8: Haily Niemuth and Colten Schultz

Effort Honors

Grade 6: Lailynn White

Grade 7: Calvin Schaalma

