St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School honor rolls Feb 1, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School, Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year:High Honors 3.5+Grade 5: William Dogs and Brayden SchwandtGrade 6: Annaliese TolkinenGrade 7: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Alex Nehls, Hailey Ockerlander, and Autumn SchultzGrade 8: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Jayden Rabehl, Hayden Schultz, Abigail Tolkinen, and Wade WinterHonors 3.0-3.499Grade 5: Mariah Rabehl, Reid Schmidt, Paige Schultz, Kiptyn Wolter, and Marshall WolterGrade 6: Hope KrebsGrade 7: Kari SchmidtGrade 8: Haily Niemuth and Colten SchultzEffort HonorsGrade 6: Lailynn WhiteGrade 7: Calvin Schaalma Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Juneau man charged with repeated inappropriate contact with child 10 Questions, Brian Wohlfeil Shadoski, Warriors edge L-Cats; Lakeside also tops LCL Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.