JUNEAU — St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Juneau has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year:

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: William Dogs, Paige Schultz, Brayden Schwandt, and Marshall Wolter.

Grade 6: Hope Krebs and Annaliese Tolkinen.

Grade 7: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz.

Grade 8: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Haily Niemuth, Jayden Rabehl, Hayden Schultz, Abigail Tolkinen, and Wade Winter.

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Mariah Rabehl, Reid Schmidt, and Kiptyn Wolter.

Grade 6: Lailynn White.

Grade 7: Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Hailey Ockerlander, and Kari Schmidt.

Grade 8: Colten Schultz.

Effort Honors

Grade 8: Eve Nelson.

