Following is the third quarter honor roll from St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Juneau

THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: William Dogs

Grade 6: Annaliese Tolkinen

Grade 7: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Alex Nehls, Hailey Ockerlander, and Autumn Schultz

Grade 8: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Jayden Rabehl, Hayden Schultz, and Abigail Tolkinen

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Reid Schmidt, Paige Schultz, Brayden Schwandt, Kiptyn Wolter, and Marshall Wolter

Grade 6: Hope Krebs

Grade 7: Kari Schmidt

Grade 8: Haily Niemuth, Colten Schultz, and Wade Winter

Effort Honors

Grade 5: Mariah Rabehl

Grade 6: Lailynn White

