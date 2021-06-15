JUNEAU — St. John's Ev. Lutheran School, Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL
High Honors 3.5+
Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen
Grade 6: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz
Grade 7: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Hayden Schultz, and Wade Winter
Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, and Jenna Schaalma
Honors 3.0-3.499
Grade 5: Hope Krebs
Grade 6: Hailey Ockerlander and Kari Schmidt
Grade 7: Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, and Abigail Tolkinen
Grade 8: Travis Justmann, Emily Krueger, Zachary Passig, and Easton Wolter
Effort Honors
Grade 6: Jillian Krueger and Calvin Schaalma
Grade 8: Caleb Guenther
