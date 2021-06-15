JUNEAU — St. John's Ev. Lutheran School, Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

FOURTH QUARTER HONOR ROLL

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen

Grade 6: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz

Grade 7: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Hayden Schultz, and Wade Winter

Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, and Jenna Schaalma

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Hope Krebs

Grade 6: Hailey Ockerlander and Kari Schmidt

Grade 7: Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, and Abigail Tolkinen

Grade 8: Travis Justmann, Emily Krueger, Zachary Passig, and Easton Wolter

Effort Honors

Grade 6: Jillian Krueger and Calvin Schaalma

Grade 8: Caleb Guenther

Recommended for you

Load comments