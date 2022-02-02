The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Honor roll is 3.00-3.49 and high honor roll is 3.5-4.00. Those students with (*) after their name indicates they achieved a 4.00 grade point average for this quarter.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat*, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Denalyn Siewert*, Logan Sullivan*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, and Ashlee Walk

Juniors

Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Olivia Carlson, Matthew Gruss, Kylie Hehr*, Brittany Rue, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner, Josey Whitehouse, and Rodney Yang

Sophomores

Jenna Baneck*, Dylan Bredlow, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, and Mason Zember

Freshmen

Molly Altreuter, Lainey Benz, Madilyn Brigowatz*, Maria Burke*, Molly Burke*, Marlen Calderon, Hailey Fincutter*, Natalie Frey, Tanner Herman, Rylee Hucke, Kiya Imig, Alan Mares, William Mattert, Dominique Patterson-Petty, Charles Rouhoff, Anthony Van Dyck, Carson Vaughn, Hailee Walk, and Ryan Wildes*

HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Shaula Avalos, Parker Berres, Brandon Blanke, Jacob Constable, Logan Eells, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Adriell Patterson, Ayden Schwartz, Dylan Vanover, Madisyn Wagner, and Whitney Wright

Juniors

Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Gurinderpal Khasria, Hannah Koch, Ella Olszewski, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Alyssa Sadowski, and Trinity Vallo

Sophomores

Hannah Buss, Jenna Fincutter, Connor Gerstner, Hailey Kvalheim, Aiden Ryan, Xanthe Sanchez, Emilie Schmidt, Cole Schwartz, Tyler Skogman, Domenico Vassallo, and Noah Westrich

Freshmen

Sierra Cole, Mary Colon, Briar Klemolin, Dameon Klingman, Shawn Richardt, Gabriel Rodriguez, and Brock Witterholt

