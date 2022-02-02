The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Honor roll is 3.00-3.49 and high honor roll is 3.5-4.00. Those students with (*) after their name indicates they achieved a 4.00 grade point average for this quarter.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat*, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Denalyn Siewert*, Logan Sullivan*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, and Ashlee Walk
Juniors
Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Olivia Carlson, Matthew Gruss, Kylie Hehr*, Brittany Rue, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner, Josey Whitehouse, and Rodney Yang
Sophomores
Jenna Baneck*, Dylan Bredlow, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, and Mason Zember
Freshmen
Molly Altreuter, Lainey Benz, Madilyn Brigowatz*, Maria Burke*, Molly Burke*, Marlen Calderon, Hailey Fincutter*, Natalie Frey, Tanner Herman, Rylee Hucke, Kiya Imig, Alan Mares, William Mattert, Dominique Patterson-Petty, Charles Rouhoff, Anthony Van Dyck, Carson Vaughn, Hailee Walk, and Ryan Wildes*
HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Shaula Avalos, Parker Berres, Brandon Blanke, Jacob Constable, Logan Eells, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Adriell Patterson, Ayden Schwartz, Dylan Vanover, Madisyn Wagner, and Whitney Wright
Juniors
Daniel Borkowski, Michael Caminata, Gurinderpal Khasria, Hannah Koch, Ella Olszewski, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Ethan Richardt, Alyssa Sadowski, and Trinity Vallo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.