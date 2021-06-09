Riverside Middle School high and regular honor rolls are announced for the Fourth Quarter of the 2021-21 school year!

Riverside Middle School maintains an honor roll at the end of each academic quarter for those students achieving high academic standards.

Eligibility requirements for high honor roll placement fall between 3.5 and 4.0 GPA and the regular honor roll placement falls between 3.0 and 3.499 GPA. The RMS GPA is notcumulative, and does not leave the RMS building, so is not printed on report cards.

The RMS Honor Roll is published in the online Watertown Daily Times, as well as the WUSD and RMS Social Media pages.

