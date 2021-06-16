The honor roll for Endeavor Charter School, 2020-2021 Trimester 3, has been announced.

The students on the honor roll include Trinity Bely, Jacob Crave, Chloe Durand, Amanda Gracia, Lucy Groeler, Khali Heinz, Emily Kahle, Leysa Miner, Brooklyn Mitchell, Maggie Oestreich, Riley Rennhack, Kort Schlichting, Andy Schueler, Nicole van Zanten, and  Gwen Woerishofer.

Recommended for you

Load comments