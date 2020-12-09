Watertown Catholic School-St. Henry Campus recently released the names of the middle school students for the 2020-2021 first trimester honor roll.
High Honor Roll: Eighth grade students include Charlie Hickey, Leilani Olguin, Evelyn Rhodes, and Jack Zoellick. Seventh grade students include Emily Bardenwerper, Andrew Harms, Caleb Hauglie, Kyanna Kohls, Anna Newman, Makenah Novotny, Kahlia Olszewski, and Logan Spende. Sixth grade students include Braden Cronce and Ellie Mudler.
Honor Roll: Eighth grade students include Isabella Acosta, Aubrey Denault, Alina Kaczmarek, Danielle Krahn, Isabela Kresnak, Leilani Olguin, Eliot Roethle, Aubriella Wagner, and Nicholas Wolf. Seventh grade students include Patrick Roberts, Logan Spende, and Elle Stangler. Sixth grade students include Stellah Freitag, Leah Hauglie, Angelina Hickey, Andrew Leija, Peter Mitchell, Braylon Strohbusch, and Lauren Zoellick.
