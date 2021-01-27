2nd Quarter Honor Roll for Lebanon Lutheran School
5th and 6th Grade High Honors
Thea Finley
Ella Peirick
Addison Streich
Ashlyn Thomas
5th and 6th Grade Honors
Vienna Anthon
Embrey Hurtgen
Briella Moe
Maddie Novotny
Kiera Pfingsten
Nolan Thomas
7th and 8th Grade High Honors
Hailey Fincutter
Ava Gutzdorf
Allison Howlett
Calvin Hurtgen
Jacob Hurtgen
Ava Novotny
Nevaeh Peirick
Landon Pfingsten
Tessa Schwager
Brett Schwefel
Hannah Streich
Chase Vogel
7th and 8th Grade Honors
Brady Fincutter
