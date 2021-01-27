2nd Quarter Honor Roll for Lebanon Lutheran School

5th and 6th Grade High Honors

Thea Finley

Ella Peirick

Addison Streich

Ashlyn Thomas

5th and 6th Grade Honors

Vienna Anthon

Embrey Hurtgen

Briella Moe

Maddie Novotny

Kiera Pfingsten

Nolan Thomas

7th and 8th Grade High Honors

Hailey Fincutter

Ava Gutzdorf

Allison Howlett

Calvin Hurtgen

Jacob Hurtgen

Ava Novotny

Nevaeh Peirick

Landon Pfingsten

Tessa Schwager

Brett Schwefel

Hannah Streich

Chase Vogel

7th and 8th Grade Honors

Brady Fincutter

