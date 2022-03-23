The Endeavor Charter School has announced its honor roll for the2021-2022 trimester two. To qualify, students must obtain a grade point average of 3.2 to 4.0.

Trinity Bely

Amanda Gracia

Lucy Groeler

Chelsea Haines

Khali Heinz

Leysa Miner

Briana Moreno

Aria Stocklin

Nicole van Zanten

