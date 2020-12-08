St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School, Juneau, first quarter honor roll for 2020-2021 school year
High Honors 3.5+
Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen
Grage 6: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz
Grage 7: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, and Wade Winter
Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Travis Justmann, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma, and Easton Wolter
Honors 3.0-3.499
Grade 5: Hope Krebs
Grade 6: Jillian Krueger, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Hailey Ockerlander, and Kari Schmidt
Grade 7: Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz and Abigail Tolkinen
Grade 8: Zachary Passig
Effort Honors
Grade 6: Calvin Schaalma
