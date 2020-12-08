St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School, Juneau, first quarter honor roll for 2020-2021 school year

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen

Grage 6: Lucas Gentz, Abigail Kast, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz

Grage 7: Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, and Wade Winter

Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Travis Justmann, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma, and Easton Wolter

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Hope Krebs

Grade 6: Jillian Krueger, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Hailey Ockerlander, and Kari Schmidt

Grade 7: Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz and Abigail Tolkinen

Grade 8: Zachary Passig

Effort Honors

Grade 6: Calvin Schaalma

