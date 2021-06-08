Watertown Catholic School-St. Henry Campus recently released the names of the middle school students for the 2020-2021 third trimester honor roll.
High Honor Roll: Eighth grade students include Isabella Acosta, Aubrey Denault, Charlie Hickey, Alina Kacmarek, Danielle Krahn, Isabela Kresnak, Leilani Olguin, Evelyn Rhodes, Eliot Roethle, Nicholas Wolf, and Jack Zoellick. Seventh grade students include Emily Bardenwerper, Andrew Harms, Caleb Hauglie, Kyanna Kohls, Anna Newman, Makenah Novotny, Patrick Roberts, and Logan Spende. Sixth grade students include Braden Cronce, Angelina Hickey, Andre Leija, Elizabeth Mudler, and Lauren Zoellick.
Honor Roll: Eighth grade students include Jackson Huebner, Brett Strupp, and Aubriella Wagner. Seventh grade students include Cody Esser and Elle Stangler. Sixth grade students include Stellah Freitag, Leah Hauglie, Sarah Johns, Eleanor Lampe, Peter Mitchell, Norra Sartler, Braylon Strohbusch, and Lilah Wagner.
