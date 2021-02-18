Jefferson High School has released its second quarter honor roll and high honor roll. To make the high honor roll, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
To make honor roll, students must have at least a 3 point GPA.
HIGH HONORS
The following freshmen were recognized with high honors: Andrew Altermatt, Grace Behm, Ava Beyer, Emily Boucher, Haylie Brasch, Daniel Carl, Nathaniel Davis, Ella Dehnert, Olivia Dehnert, Alexis Dobson, Natalie Eilenfeldt, Jonathan Ellifson, Jordan Fleege, Tyler Fredrick, Samantha Ganser, Brady Gehring, Ethan Gehring, Isabelle Hammonds, Aidan Kammer, Kassandra Kloss, John Kraus, Colton Krause, Libby Krause, Alek Kuykendall, Mitchel Langholff, Rylan Fredrick Leuaxay, Claudia Maze, Kiana Mitchell, Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Drew Peterson, Wyatt Peterson, Joseph Pupanek, Andri Rogel Varela, Annly Saavedra, Payton Schmidt, Riley Schroedl, Zachary Schweitzer, Palmer Schwieso, Parker Schwieso, Rachel Simonson, Sofia Stigler, Patrick Traver, Brady Vogel, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld, Leah Worzalla, Kirsten Woychik.
The following sophomores made the high honors list:
Melissa Bruhn, Matthew Buchholz, Tyler Butina, Sara Cabrera Torres, Stephanie Cervantes, Noah Clifton, Dylan Dettmann, David Ganser, Lauryn Ganser, Jordan Gehl, Austin Gotto, Madeleine Griffith, Annalisa Hagenbart, Madisen Heiman, Aaron Johnson, Ayianna Johnson, Lillian Kamenick, Shelby Kaus, Sophia Koch, Lauren Kopelke, Reagan Kopelke, Rhea Laurin, Genesis Lentz, Jayden Morgan, Gracie Niebler, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, Alexandria Ostopowicz, Ethan Phillips, Paden Phillips, Jazmin Ramirez, Jerrette Ramirez, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emma Riedl, Leo Ruhland, Brian Siegler, Jordyn Smith, Samantha Steinke, Ashley Tews, MacKenzie Thom, Brandon Tully, Rachel Weber, Ty Westenberg, Gareth Whitstone, Rowan Wilson, Rachel Wittig, and Ava Yost.
The following juniors made the high honor roll:
Samantha Baker, Julia Ball, Niya Bartosch, Brooke Bauer, Carly Beck, Presley Biwer, Dylan Burow, Kendal Busler, Sandra Colorado Fernandez, Jarod Dehnert, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Hunter Dow, Miles Ewing, Nicholas Fischer, Ava Gallardo, Andrew Gee, Gracyn Geyer, Brady Gotto, Joanna Guevara, Mackenzie Hans, Eden Harstford, Zackery Heist, Abby Helmink, Katelyn Johnson, Jacob Jurcek, Anna Koehler, Brady Lehman, Meghan Magner, Mason Marin, Mackenzie Mattke, Luisa Mendez Cadena, David Neitzel, Marcus Owen, Dayanara Ramirez, Samantha Reynolds, Aurelia Rutkowski, Clare Sande, Jadyn Splittgerber, Isabel Tackman, Victoria Turner, Kate Utrie, Alondra Velazquez, Toby Weisensel, and Emily Zilisch.
Seniors receiving this honor included Matthew Alto, Peggy Au, Claire Beck, Kelly Boettcher, Vincent Bonofiglio, Isabella Bruesch, Emily Carlson, Tyler Danielson, Alivia Dearborn, Ailey Deblare, Eden Dempsey, Courtney Draeger, Colton Drew, Joshua Emery, Heather Fox, Joshua Gehl, Andrew Gleisner, Melissa Gleiter, Joeanna Goddard, Juliette Gonzalez, Tanner Graf, Aaron Heine, Briana Hernandez, Chelsea Hernandez, Jhoana Hernandez, Colby Hielsberg, Eli Hoffman, Isaiah Hoffman, Emily Hollenberger, Makenzie Hottinger, Ainsley Howard, Natalie Illikainen, Mackenzie Jahnke, Ahna Kammer, Kiersten Kinkaid, Hailey Koenigs, Jordan Kolehouse, Lindsey Krause, Dalton Krueger, Kayla Krueger, Brayan Loyo,Cade McMahon, Aaron Meixner, Jennifer Mendez Cadena, Brittney Mengel, Haygen Miller, Elyssa Monroe, Raighnan O'Reilly, Claire Ostopowicz, Cameron Patterson, Josie Peterson, Patrick Peterson, Sophie Peterson, Taylor Phillips, Brody Pogantsch, Karsen Powell, Cynthia Ramirez, Olivia Riemer, Preston Rutherford, Brenda Sampayo Vergara, Valorie Schamens, Dylan Schroedl, Morgan Schroedl, Noah Schultz, Nathan Thorp, Laura Traver, Francis Watson, Nora Wichman, Tylor Witter, Colton Witucki, Zia Wolter, and Megan Worzalla.
HONOR ROLL
On the regular honor roll were the following freshmen: Alexis Bronstad, Kiara Cherry, Brandon Chesmore, Haden Dempsey, Destiny Filter, Lucas Frank, Emma Gehring, Alan Hauser, Payton Heard, Summer Huebel, Tyler Jablonski, Jena Lenz, Annabelle Luebke, Tyler Schroedl, Jaden Sikora, Abigail Smith, Mariah Wagner, and Rebecca Wolfe.
Also on the regular honor roll were sophomores Alejandra Aspeitia, Lilly Duddeck, Noah Dusenberry, Allison Fisher, Mitchell Ford, Osiris Guerson, Chloe Haas, Shelby Haas, Jackson Horton, Blake Jacobson, Ciera Kiupelis, Vaughn Lueker, Alexa Medina, Kieran O'Reilly, Brooke Papcke, Rebecca Slaybaugh, Cayden Smith, Brady Szwec, Isaiah Vela, Felix Watson, Mya Weidman-Walters, and Natalie Wipperfurth.
Juniors on the honor roll were Cassandra Beck, Aiden Behm, Gavin Clifton, Hailey Hoffman, Nicholas Hottinger, Noah Houston, Sarah Kopling, Riley Madden, Zephyr Marek, Joel Martin, Aidyn Messmann, Hunter Nelson, Elliana Rios, Tatiana Rios, Eddy Rodriguez, Savannah Serdynski, and Austin Steies.
Also receiving this honor were the following sernioes: Benjamin Buelow, Layla Capps, Trystan Cator, Jonathan Colorado Fernandez, Petra Contreras, Kyra Dieckman, Alexcis Dominguez, Kierra Eichstaedt, Isabell Flatt, Tiffany Maron, Julian Myers, Kaitlyn Schave, Jarrett Schneider, Benjamin Teeter, Maximus Unke, Timothy Walsh, Brady Wendt, and Kamin Wolter.
