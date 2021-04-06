The third quarter honor roll at Lebanon Lutheran School has been announced.

Fifth and Sixth Grade High Honors

Vienna Anthon

Thea Finley

Briella Moe

Ella Peirick

Kiera Pfingsten

Addison Streich

Ashlyn Thomas

Fifth and Sixth Grade Honors

Embrey Hurtgen

Christian Maas

Maddie Novotny

Brody Otto

Nolan Thomas

Seventh and Eighth Grade High Honors

Hailey Fincutter

Allison Howlett

Calvin Hurtgen

Jacob Hurtgen

Ava Novotny

Nevaeh Peirick

Tessa Schwager

Brett Schwefel

Hannah Streich

Seventh and Eighth Grade Honors

Parker Bridgham

Brady Fincutter

Landon Pfingsten

Chase Vogel

