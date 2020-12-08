Lebanon Lutheran School announces first quarter honor rolls

 5th and 6th Grade High Honors

Embrey Hurtgen

Maddie Novotny

Brody Otto

Ella Peirick

Kiera Pfingsten

Addison Streich

Ashlyn Thomas

Nolan Thomas

 5th and 6th Grade Honors

Vienna Anthon

Thea Finley

Christian Maas

Sawyer Ninmann

7th and 8th Grade High Honors

Hailey Fincutter

Allison Howlett

Calvin Hurtgen

Jacob Hurtgen

Ava Novotny

Nevaeh Peirick

Tessa Schwager

Brett Schwefel

Hannah Streich

7th and 8th Grade Honors

Ava Gutzdorf

Landon Pfingsten

Chase Vogel

