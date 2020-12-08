Lebanon Lutheran School announces first quarter honor rolls
5th and 6th Grade High Honors
Embrey Hurtgen
Maddie Novotny
Brody Otto
Ella Peirick
Kiera Pfingsten
Addison Streich
Ashlyn Thomas
Nolan Thomas
5th and 6th Grade Honors
Vienna Anthon
Thea Finley
Christian Maas
Sawyer Ninmann
7th and 8th Grade High Honors
Hailey Fincutter
Allison Howlett
Calvin Hurtgen
Jacob Hurtgen
Ava Novotny
Nevaeh Peirick
Tessa Schwager
Brett Schwefel
Hannah Streich
7th and 8th Grade Honors
Ava Gutzdorf
Landon Pfingsten
Chase Vogel
