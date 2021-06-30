The Johnson Creek School District announces its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Honor roll is 3.00-3.49 grade point average and high honor roll is 3.5-4.00. Those students with (*) after their name indicates they achieved a 4.00 grade point average for this quarter.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Maiya Benner, Andrea Caminata, Allison Erdmann, Natalie Grenz*, Dylan Gruss, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman*, Maryanna Hintz*, Fidel Merino Perez, Julia Mielke, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Emma Reichert*, Leonel Sabala, Alejandro Saldana, Jayden Solberg, Kaiyli Thompson, Samuel Toebe, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl*, Anna Yezzi*

Juniors

Haddie Altreuter, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres*, Parker Berres, Hannah Budig, Margaret Burke*, Isabelle Doherty, Katelyn Draeger, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Alyssa Kunath*, Alyssa Kwarciany, Kevin Morales, Thomas Naatz, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Josue Peralta, Chantel Reiser, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert*, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, Ashlee Walk*, Whitney Wright

Sophomores

Elizabeth Arnold, Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Olivia Carlson, Kylie Hehr, Ella Olszewski, Brooklyn Patterson, Sarah Seaborn, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Josey Whitehouse

Freshmen

Jenna Baneck*, Khang Chau, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus*, Hannah Seaborn*, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Tyler Skogman, Grace Trudell, Noah Westrich, Mason Zember

HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Dalton Bredlow, Daisy Gonzales, Bow Hartwig, Carter Hudzinski, Tyrell Morford, Howard Olszewski, Shirley Reyes, Marcus Streich

Juniors

Austin Anton-Pernat, Shaula Avalos, Samuel Buetow, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Chase Hallam, Tyler Jensen, Ryan Moore, Madisyn Wagner

Sophomores

Erin Brown, Michael Caminata, Milo Chart, Matthew Gruss, Landen Heuter, Mark Kienast, Hannah Koch, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Daniel Smith, Gabrielle Trujillo, Bailey Wagner

Freshmen

Taylor Joseph, Aiden Ryan, Benjamin Trudell, Domenico Vassallo

