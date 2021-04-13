JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.

Honor roll is 3.00-3.49 and high honor roll is 3.5-4.00. Those students with (*) after their name indicates they achieved a 4.00 grade point average for this quarter.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Lindsey Beech*, Maiya Benner, Andrea Caminata, Jack Dotzler, Allison Erdmann, Daisy Gonzales, Natalie Grenz, Dylan Gruss, Bow Hartwig, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman, Maryanna Hintz*, Fidel Merino Perez, Howard Olszewski, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Emma Reichert, Alejandro Saldana*, Jayden Solberg, Marcus Streich, Kaiyli Thompson, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl, and Anna Yezzi*

Juniors

Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat, Shaula Avalos, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Isabelle Doherty, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Tyler Jensen, Alyssa Kunath, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz*, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Chantel Reiser, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, and Ashlee Walk

Sophomores

Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Olivia Carlson, Kylie Hehr*, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Sarah Seaborn*, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, and Josey Whitehouse

Freshmen

Jenna Baneck*, Jose Camarena-Lopez, Khang Chau*, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus, Aiden Ryan, Hannah Seaborn, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Domenico Vassallo, Noah Westrich, and Mason Zember

HONOR ROLL

Seniors

Alex Bowman, Dalton Bredlow, Caden Heth, Carter Hudzinski, Julia Mielke, Tyrell Morford, Shirley Reyes, Leonel Sabala, Samuel Toebe, and Joseph Weber

Juniors

Parker Berres , Katelyn Draeger, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Wyatt Pavey, Josue Peralta, Logan Sullivan, Madisyn Wagner, and Whitney Wright

Sophomores

Elizabeth Arnold, Erin Brown, Michael Caminata, Milo Chart, Charles Dam, Landen Heuter, Hannah Koch, Yoselin Marin Dominguez, Ella Olszewski, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Alyssa Sadowski, Daniel Smith, Trinity Vallo, and Bailey Wagner

Freshmen

Dylan Bredlow, Hannah Buss, Haley Deubel, Jenna Fincutter, Cole Schwartz, and Tyler Skogman

