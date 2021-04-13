JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
Honor roll is 3.00-3.49 and high honor roll is 3.5-4.00. Those students with (*) after their name indicates they achieved a 4.00 grade point average for this quarter.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Lindsey Beech*, Maiya Benner, Andrea Caminata, Jack Dotzler, Allison Erdmann, Daisy Gonzales, Natalie Grenz, Dylan Gruss, Bow Hartwig, Nevaeh Hehr, Isabella Herman, Maryanna Hintz*, Fidel Merino Perez, Howard Olszewski, Yesenia Orona Amaya, Emma Reichert, Alejandro Saldana*, Jayden Solberg, Marcus Streich, Kaiyli Thompson, Braden Walling, Abigail Windl, and Anna Yezzi*
Juniors
Haddie Altreuter, Austin Anton-Pernat, Shaula Avalos, Kaylin Bender, Levi Berres, Hannah Budig, Samuel Buetow, Margaret Burke, Travis Christensen, Jacob Constable, Isabelle Doherty, Isaac Hartz, Melanie Hernandez, Tyler Jensen, Alyssa Kunath, Alyssa Kwarciany, Ryan Moore, Thomas Naatz*, Sara Neary*, Adriell Patterson, Chantel Reiser, Ayden Schwartz, Denalyn Siewert, Alexis Swanson, Dylan Thomas, and Ashlee Walk
Sophomores
Connor Baneck, Caleb Bigsby, Daniel Borkowski, Olivia Carlson, Kylie Hehr*, Aleyda Orona Valdez, Brooklyn Patterson, Sarah Seaborn*, Madalyne Thorman, Madeline Toebe, Gabrielle Trujillo, and Josey Whitehouse
Freshmen
Jenna Baneck*, Jose Camarena-Lopez, Khang Chau*, Tyler Chowanec, Silas Hartz*, Payge Ische, Taylor Joseph, Hailey Kvalheim, Maggie Markus, Aiden Ryan, Hannah Seaborn, Ramiya Siewert*, Ava Sixel, Benjamin Trudell, Grace Trudell, Domenico Vassallo, Noah Westrich, and Mason Zember
HONOR ROLL
Seniors
Alex Bowman, Dalton Bredlow, Caden Heth, Carter Hudzinski, Julia Mielke, Tyrell Morford, Shirley Reyes, Leonel Sabala, Samuel Toebe, and Joseph Weber
Juniors
Parker Berres , Katelyn Draeger, Chase Hallam, Kevin Morales, Wyatt Pavey, Josue Peralta, Logan Sullivan, Madisyn Wagner, and Whitney Wright
Sophomores
Elizabeth Arnold, Erin Brown, Michael Caminata, Milo Chart, Charles Dam, Landen Heuter, Hannah Koch, Yoselin Marin Dominguez, Ella Olszewski, Ethan Richardt, Brittany Rue, Alyssa Sadowski, Daniel Smith, Trinity Vallo, and Bailey Wagner
Freshmen
Dylan Bredlow, Hannah Buss, Haley Deubel, Jenna Fincutter, Cole Schwartz, and Tyler Skogman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.