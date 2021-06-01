LEBANON — Lebanon Lutheran School has announced its fourth quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
5th and 6th Grade High Honors
Vienna Anthon, Embrey Hurtgen, Briella Moe, Ella Peirick, Kiera Pfingsten, Addison Streich and Ashlyn Thomas.
5th and 6th Grade Honors
Thea Finley, Sawyer Ninmann, Maddie Novotny, Brody Otto and Nolan Thomas.
7th and 8th Grade High Honors
Hailey Fincutter, Allison Howlett, Calvin Hurtgen, Jacob Hurtgen, Nevaeh Peirick, Tessa Schwager, Brett Schwefel and Hannah Streich.
7th and 8th Grade Honors
Parker Bridgham, Ava Novotny, Landon Pfingsten and Chase Vogel.
