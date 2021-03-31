JUNEAU —  St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:

THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

High Honors 3.5+

Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen

Grade 6: Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz

Grade 7: Pearl Brandt and Lilly Giroux

Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, and Jenna Schaalma

Honors 3.0-3.499

Grade 5: Hope Krebs

Grade 6: Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, and Kari Schmidt

Grade 7: Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz, Abigail Tolkinen, and Wade Winter

Grade 8: Travis Justmann, Zachary Passig, and Easton Wolter

Effort Honors

Grade 6: Calvin Schaalma

