JUNEAU — St. John's Evangelical Lutheran School in Juneau, has announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year:
THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL
High Honors 3.5+
Grade 5: Anneliese Tolkinen
Grade 6: Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls, and Autumn Schultz
Grade 7: Pearl Brandt and Lilly Giroux
Grade 8: Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, and Jenna Schaalma
Honors 3.0-3.499
Grade 5: Hope Krebs
Grade 6: Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, and Kari Schmidt
Grade 7: Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz, Abigail Tolkinen, and Wade Winter
Grade 8: Travis Justmann, Zachary Passig, and Easton Wolter
Effort Honors
Grade 6: Calvin Schaalma
