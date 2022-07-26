Dear Heloise: I have a couple of money-saving tips. At the large chain grocery store in our town (which has a gas station), we earn one gas reward for every $100 spent. Each reward saves us 10 cents per gallon.

If we know we are going to be spending a large amount at a department or a big-box, home-improvement store, we buy a gift certificate for that store at the grocery store. Last month, we saved 40 cents a gallon at the gas pump.

