Dear Heloise: On the Fourth of July, my family and I went to a state park to have a picnic and cookout. I was completely disgusted by the amount of trash that littered the site -- trash cans overflowing, other families throwing trash on the ground or just letting it sit on a picnic table as they drove off. We left and went home.

The following weekend, I took my kids to the lake, and there was trash littering the beach area. We collected some of it and threw it in the bins provided by the state. Why are people so lazy that they can't enjoy the beauty of nature and keep beaches and parks litter-free? Unless their mothers work for the park service and are willing to clean up after these slobs, it would benefit all of us if people would clean up after themselves.

