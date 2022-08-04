The Shared Community Mission Group, which is 12 churches in Watertown committed to outreach assistance for children and families, will distribute free school supplies.
This year free school supplies will be handed out in the parking lot of St. Henry Parish Center, 300 E. Cady St. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Families that cannot afford school supplies for their children are invited to join us.
The group will serve children enrolled in grades 4K through high school.
Every family must pre-register and receive an appointment time to pick up school supplies. This year it will again be a touchless drive thru distribution where grade level specific bags of school supplies for each school-aged child will be distributed.
Children will then be able to select a new back-pack, one extra item of their choice from the favorite ‘Hodge Podge “ table and a book from the” Books to Grow On” program sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church. The Watertown Food Pantry will also have bags of food available.
Through Friday, Aug. 12 one can register for the SOS Free School Supplies at the following churches: Christ United Methodist Church, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian Church; St Bernard and St Henry Catholic Churches; First Congregational-UCC; First Baptist Church, River City Church; River Valley Alliance Church; Good Shepherd Lutheran; and Immanuel Lutheran Church and St Paul’s Episcopal Church.
One can also register at the following programs:
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clark Park sponsored by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church;
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Park sponsored by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church;
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Timothy Johnson Park sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian Church;
• Watertown Food Pantry and Personal Essential Pantry at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church;
• Community laundry program at Easy Wash on Third Street Tuesday morning;
• Fishes and Loaves on Monday evenings at Watertown Moravian;
• Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
In 2021, 321 children received the school supplies of SOS that they needed for school.
This year the group will be accepting financial donations and school supplies in order to help more children have the school supplies they need to learn. SOS school supplies collection boxes/donation jars will be located at Bradow Jewelers, Piggly Wiggly of Watertown, Watertown Chamber of Commerce, Bank of Lake Mills, Domani Salon and Spa and Zweig’s Grill.
Collection boxes for employees will also be located at Ad-Tech Industries, Johnsonville Meats and Glory Global.
To financially donate to this major outreach effort, one can make checks out to The Shared Community Mission Group c/o St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St. Watertown, WI 53094.
