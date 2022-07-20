JUNEAU — The Dodge County Extension Office will hold its first Sparks Camp, open to all youth residing in Dodge County between 5K and third grade (ages 5-9 years old).
Campers do not need to be involved in 4-H to attend. Camp will run from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 2. The camp will be held at Discher Park at the pavilion attached to the restrooms, 800 N. Fitch St., Horicon.
Camp will feature a range of activities around multiple interest areas such as cooking, art, gross motor and self- defense. All program activities, lunch and a camp T-shirt are included in the $20 program cost. Campers will need transportation to and from the park, tennis shoes, sunscreen applied before camp and a white T-shirt for a tie dye activity.
Camp will be held rain or shine, so children need to dress appropriately. Youth are likely to get messy.
To register, submit a registration form, one per family, a health form (one per camper), and payment of $20 per camper to Dodge County UW-Extension, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Make checks payable to “Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association.” Note the registration fee is non-refundable.
Forms can be accessed at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/. Select “Camps” under the “4-H Youth Development” tab, and then print off and complete the “Sparks Camp and Info” (also found on the brochure) as well as the “Youth Event Health Form.” Registration is due July 27.
For more information, contact Dodge County Extension at 920-386-3790.
