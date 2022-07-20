JUNEAU — The Dodge County Extension Office will hold its first Sparks Camp, open to all youth residing in Dodge County between 5K and third grade (ages 5-9 years old).

Campers do not need to be involved in 4-H to attend. Camp will run from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with check-in starting at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 2. The camp will be held at Discher Park at the pavilion attached to the restrooms, 800 N. Fitch St., Horicon.

Load comments