BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host an inaugural Dodge County 4-H Fun Run/Walk Saturday morning. The race begins at 9:15 a.m.
This “GO GREEN” event is for both seasoned athletes and recreational runners and walkers. Families and large groups are welcome. Participants who best represent the GO GREEN 4-H spirit will be awarded prizes. Five prizes will be awarded.
The run/walk will be held rain or shine, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. in the commercial building. This all-terrain course will make for a unique race experience in rural Dodge County.
The registration fee is $10 for enrolled 4-H members and $15 non 4-H youth and $20 for adults. Registered participants will receive a race T-shirt, water, sports drink and snacks. Free childcare is also available for potty-trained children up to 10 years old.
Requests for reasonable accommodations can be made prior to the event. Questions can be directed to Heather Rynearson, by calling 920-386-3790 or hrynearson@co.dodge.wi.us.
Following the run/walk, the monthly Fair Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This month’s festival will feature menus from a variety of food carts and vendors.
The popular kid activities will be returning this month. The youngest attendees can enjoy bouncy houses, a hands-on petting zoo and whimsical face painting.
There will be live music featuring Crown from 11 a.m. to noon 26z from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; My Next Ex from 2 to 3 p.m.; Blue Sued Cadillacs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Secondhand Souls from 5 to 6 p.m.
