Families and friends who gather for game night look forward to a host of food items.

Finger foods are preferential on game days because they are easy to grab and eat by hand. Sliders or cheese sticks are go-to options, but for a more gourmet offering, think about crab cakes. These “Best Crab Cakes Ever,” as they are billed in “BBQ Revolution” by Mitch Benjamin, are a tasty change of pace.

Load comments