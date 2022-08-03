Texas singer Leslie Blasing will return to the Watertown Elks Lodge on Monday to perform a concert in support of providing a companion dog for a post traumatic stress disorder veteran.

Blasing became interested in the Custom Canine Companion Dog program when she was introduced to the Watertown Elks program in 2017, and since that time she has secured funds through her fans to provide six additional companion dogs. This year, a trailer park where she entertains is also supporting a companion dog. In August of 2018 when Blasing last performed in Watertown, the Taylor family from East Troy donated the $5,000 to provide a companion dog which the Elks later presented to a veteran in 2019.

