Texas singer Leslie Blasing will return to the Watertown Elks Lodge on Monday to perform a concert in support of providing a companion dog for a post traumatic stress disorder veteran.
Blasing became interested in the Custom Canine Companion Dog program when she was introduced to the Watertown Elks program in 2017, and since that time she has secured funds through her fans to provide six additional companion dogs. This year, a trailer park where she entertains is also supporting a companion dog. In August of 2018 when Blasing last performed in Watertown, the Taylor family from East Troy donated the $5,000 to provide a companion dog which the Elks later presented to a veteran in 2019.
Twenty years ago, Dick and Nancy DeCono met Blasing while vacationing in South Padre Island during the winter months. She had just moved to entertain on the island from her home in San Antonio. Since that time Blasing has risen in fame and has received both female vocalist of the year and Entertainer of the Year in the Rio Grande Valley many times. She has entertained on and off the island performing at convention centers, recreational vehicle resorts and for groups.
Many times, she has teamed with new entertainers to the area the putting on large productions to help make them successful. Supporting veterans has always been a favorite and she does special shows each year to focus on veterans needs. To get away from the summer heat in Texas and have different venues in the areas where her fans live, Leslie has traveled around the U.S. This summer she will be entertaining in Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Manitoba, Canada, and North Dakota and Georgia.
The event will include a 6 to 7 p.m. meet and greet where attendees will have an opportunity to meet representatives from Custom Canines, interact with dogs in training and meet guests who are presently training or using a companion dog.
Blasing will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. A possibility exists that a companion dog will be awarded to a veteran. Reservations for the event are $10 and can be made through Eventbrite.com. Cost at the door will be $15. Children under 12 are free.
Refreshments, tacos, pretzels and Kraemer’s cheese spreads will be available to purchase.
