Elderly nutrition menus Sep 29, 2022

Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Oct. 3.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Oct. 3—Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, orange and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Oct. 4—Chicken, Broccoli & rice casserole, carrots, cookie, applesauce and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Oct. 5—Mush pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, raspberry sherbert cup, apricot halves and sliced bread.

Thursday, Oct. 6—Breaded fish fillet, German pot salad, Cole slaw, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Friday, Oct. 7—BBQ meatballs, baked potato, peas and carrots, cinnamon roll. fruited gelatin and sliced bread.
