Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 18.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 18 — Meatloaf, baked potato, peas/pearl onions, peach slices, tapioca pudding and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 19 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potato, copper penny salad, pineapple tidbits, cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, July 20 — Beef stroganoff, casserole, tossed salad, apricot halves, carrot cake and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 21 — Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, applesauce, chocolate cloud torte and dinner roll.

Friday, July 22 — Teriyaki chicken, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, petite banana, cinnamon roll and sliced bread.

Load comments