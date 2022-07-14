Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of July 25.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, July 25 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, butterscotch pudding, pear slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, July 26 — Chicken tetrazzini, spinach salad with hot bacon dressing, honeydew melon, cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, July 27 — BBQ pork cutlet, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, orange sherbet, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Thursday, July 28 — Chicken marsala, baked potato, peas and carrots, apple slices, spice cake and dinner roll.

Friday, July 29 — Liver and onions, garlic mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, peach slices, cookie and sliced bread.

