Elderly nutrition menus Feb 23, 2023

Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 27

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 27— Glazed ham, sweet potato bake, tossed salad, peach slices, fudge brownie, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 28— Meatloaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, raspberry sherbet, apple slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 1 — Smoked sausage, red beans & rice, California blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, cookie, and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 2 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pear slices, birthday cake, and dinner roll.

Friday, March 3—Macaroni and cheese, broccoli cuts, white bean salad, petite banana, vanilla pudding, and sliced bread.
