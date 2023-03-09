hot Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menus Mar 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson CountyFollowing is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 13.To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, March 13 — Mush pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, applesauce, cookie, and sliced bread.Tuesday, March 14 — BBQ chicken pattie, baked potato, raw carrots with dip, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, and a dinner roll.Wednesday, March 15 — Honey mustard meatballs, garlic mashed potatoes, wax beans, cantaloupe slices, spice cake, and sliced cake.Thursday, March 16 — White chicken chili, broccoli cuts, tropical fruit salad, ice cream cup, and a dinner roll.Friday, March 17— Corned beef, baby red potatoes, cabbage & carrots, pear slices, key lime pie, and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wrong-address armed response leads to tense moment in Watertown Man leads police on foot chase, tosses loaded gun 'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side Train incident, Watertown, kills 23 year old Andrew Tucker Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-9
