Elderly nutrition menus

Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Aug. 29.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change. Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Aug. 29 — Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate cloud torte, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Aug. 30 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, cookie and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Aug. 31 — Chicken cacciatore, baked potato, California blend vegetables, apple slices, frosted cake and sliced bread.

Thursday, Sep. 1 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, three bean salad, birthday cake, cantaloupe slice and dinner roll.

Friday, Sep. 2 — Breaded fish fillet, german potato salad, peas and carrots, vanilla pudding, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.
