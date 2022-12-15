Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menus Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson CountyFollowing is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 19To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Dec. 19— Burg/mushroom, chopped steak, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, peach slices, blonde brownie and sliced bread.Tuesday, Dec. 20— Sweet and sour, chicken pattie, white bean salad, broccoli cuts, apple slices, sugar cookie and dinner roll.Wednesday, Dec. 21— Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce cake, apricot halves and sliced bread.Thursday, Dec. 22— Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fudge brownie, pear slices and dinner roll.Friday, Dec. 23— Closed to observe Christmas Eve. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning New Watertown restaurateur has Mexican experience, but will present Italian Three who died in fire were Watertown students Vigil held for unnamed victims of Western Avenue house fire in Watertown Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
