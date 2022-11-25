Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menus Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson CountyFollowing is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 28To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Nov. 28— Glazed ham, Calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, ice cream cup, applesauce and sliced bread. Tuesday, Nov. 29— Beef stroganoff, casserole, peas/pearl onions, honeydew melon, white brownie and dinner roll.Wednesday, Nov. 30— Chicken pattie, cacciatore, baked potato, Italian blend vegetables, tropical fruit salad, peanut butter cookie and sliced bread. Thursday, Dec. 1— Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, birthday cake, apple slices and dinner roll. Friday, Dec. 2— BBQ meatballs, red beans and rice, California blend vegetables, tapioca pudding, fruited gelatin and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Flight For Life responds to serious injury crash in Watertown Watertown hires Mason Becker as economic development director 21-year-old killed after evading deputy, striking tree near Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports Lake Mills airboat helps Johnson Creek fire clear smoke from Bobcat plant United Liquid Waste Recycling penalized for discharge and spill violations Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-24
