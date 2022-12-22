Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menus Dec 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson CountyFollowing is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Dec. 26To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Dec. 26— Closed to observe Christmas Day.Tuesday, Dec. 27— Hawaiian meatballs, baby red potatoes, carrots, sundae cup, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.Wednesday, Dec. 28— Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, three bean salad, honeydew melon, oatmeal raisin, cookie and sliced bread.Thursday, Dec. 29— BBQ pork cutlet, calico bean casserole, Cole slaw, vanilla pudding, applesauce and dinner roll.Friday, Dec. 30— Salmon loaf, baked potato, peas and carrots, pumpkin cake, peach slices and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Three who died in fire were Watertown students Jefferson County sheriff's deputy injured in collision near Concord on Sunday Watertown resident spends her time as soldier, social worker and mother House fire kills three in Watertown Friday morning Although ruling may have power to halt it, We Energies continues work on Ixonia tank Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-22
