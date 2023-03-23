hot Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menus for Dodge and Jefferson Counties Mar 23, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson County: Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 27.To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, March 27 — Chicken marsala pattie, calico bean casserole, broccoli cuts, pear slices, chocolate pudding, and sliced bread.Tuesday, March 28 — Meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, alexander torte, and a dinner roll.Wednesday, March 29 — Hawaiian meatballs, white bean salad, California blend veggies, apricot halves, cookie, and sliced bread.Thursday, March 30 — Burg/mush chopped steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peach slices, chocolate sundae cup, and a dinner roll.Friday, March 31— Breaded fish fillet, german potato salad, cole slaw, petite banana, fudge brownie, and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Mar 21, 2023 Local News One dead after high-speed chase from Watertown to Ixonia Monday on Highway 16 Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Mar 20, 2023 Local News Dodge County DA rounds out new staff following resignations The Daily Times Staff Mar 20, 2023 Local News Jig Joggers prevail in Watertown despite strong winds, cool temps Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 20, 2023 Trending Now Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase One dead after high-speed chase from Watertown to Ixonia Monday on Highway 16 Dodge County DA rounds out new staff following resignations Jig Joggers prevail in Watertown despite strong winds, cool temps Watertown woman celebrates 100th birthday, says ‘Stay active. Age is nothing but a number' Stocks Market Data by TradingView
