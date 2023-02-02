Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menu for Dodge County Senior Dining Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson County elderly nutrition menu: Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 6.To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Feb. 6— Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, apricot halves, cinnamon roll, and sliced bread.Tuesday, Feb. 7— Beef stew, brussels sprouts, cantaloupe slice, vanilla pudding and cheddar biscuit.Wednesday, Feb. 8— Cranberry kraut meatballs, own rice, California blend vegetables, chocolate raspberry torte, apple slices, and sliced bread.Thursday, Feb. 9— Chicken pattie, mashed potatoes, carrots, pineapple tidbits, peanut butter cookie, and a dinner roll.Friday, Feb. 10— Hamburger with a bun, german potato salad, health slaw, petite banana, and a fudge brownie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Hall convicted of Helenville bank robbery Former Dodge County health officer mourned Watertown business Jefferson Travel to say farewell Shots fired at occupied dwellings in Jefferson, Aztalan Pet supply company making strides in Dodge County community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-26
