Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menu for Dodge County Senior Dining Feb 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson County elderly nutrition menu: Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 13.To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Feb. 13— Beef stroganoff casserole, tossed salad, tropical fruit salad, molasses cookie and sliced bread.Tuesday, Feb. 14— Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, swiss spinach, peach slices, sweetheart cake and a dinner roll.Wednesday, Feb. 15— Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, applesauce, sugar cookie and sliced bread.Thursday, Feb. 16— Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, orange, applesauce cake and a dinner roll.Friday, Feb. 17— Ham roll, Calico bean casserole, cole slaw, apricot halves, butterscotch pudding and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Braatz pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in standoff Former Dodge County health officer mourned Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates Hustisford home invasion Watertown plans to add safety features on two stretches of city roadway Watertown Main Street executive director celebrates number of new businesses openings in the city Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-9
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.