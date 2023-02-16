hot Elderly menus Elderly nutrition menu for Dodge County Senior Dining Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dodge and Jefferson County elderly nutrition menu: Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 20To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.The menu is subject to change. Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.Monday, Feb. 20— Honey mustard meatballs, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail, Alexander torte, and sliced bread.Tuesday, Feb. 21— Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll and french bread.Wednesday, Feb. 22— Chicken pattie cacciatore, garlic mashed potatoes, cantaloupe slices, chocolate sundae cup and sliced bread.Thursday, Feb. 23— Sweet & sour pork over brown rice, broccoli cuts, oatmeal raisin cookie, pineapple tidbits and a dinner roll.Friday, Feb. 24—Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, honeydew melon, key lime pie and sliced bread. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown Regional promotes orthopedic surgeon to chief of staff Here comes the sun: New solar projects are landing on Wisconsin's farmlands — and not everyone is happy Watertown Main Street executive director celebrates number of new businesses openings in the city Highway 16 between Watertown and Oconomowoc to see 2025 improvements Turner Hall regains event bookings, VP says Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
