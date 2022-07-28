Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society to hold open house Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jul 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dodge/Jefferson Counties Genealogical Society’s library in Watertown has announced it will hold an open house on Monday, Aug. 8.Public tours will start at around 2 p.m., with refreshments available until 7 p.m.The library, in the lower level of Heritage Hall at 504 S. Fourth St., has been reorganized and fitted with additional shelving and other improvements.The user fee for non-members is waived on Monday, and the event is open to anyone interested in history and genealogy.Regular research services will not be available that day, as volunteers will focus on giving tours and orientations to those interested.However, the library is available for research on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m.Questions about the library or about genealogical concerns can be directed to dodgejeffersongensoc@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Worker killed in fall onto stake Brent R. Baumann Oconomowoc man alleged to have taken $94,000 in property from Ashippun business 10 Questions with Barb Krueger Terry W. Schultz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 7-21
