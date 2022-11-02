JUNEAU—The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.
Douglas Dennis Adelmeyer to Jessica Marie Anderson, both of Horicon.
Max Carl Arlozynski to Katilyn Marie Beal-Odebrehct, both of Beaver Dam.
Mitchael Gary Beckwith to Samantha Ann Hora, both of Fox Lake.
Thomas John Lee Berkevich to Krystle Jana Arriens, both of Lowell.
Brandon Orrin Clover to Miranda Rae Mcglade, both of Fox Lake.
Steven Paul Demartini to Morgan Marie Kuhn, both of San Francisco.
Jacob Mitchell Disch to Allison Umeko Lee, both of Los Angeles.
Matthew Dean Finzel to Victoria Frances Armentrout, both of Neosho.
Omar Flores-Zavalza to Arianna Rose Weinberger, both of Beaver Dam.
Cory Randall Fortenberry to Sarah Elizabeth Deveer, both of Beaver Dam.
Tanner James Frane of Leroy to Emily Alexandra Setzer of Elm Grove.
Mason Ray Giese to Amanda Christine Enderle, both of Mayville.
Thomas Robert Gross to Charity Lynn Kissane, both of Calamus.
Sean Allen Krause Halfmann to to Abigail Ann Loehrke, both of Juneau.
Jamie Lee Heesen to Ashley Lynn Coffman, both of Mayville.
Michael Joseph Held to Jeanine Ann Krebs, both of Hubbard.
Jonah Jerome Herrick to Kali Lynn Mccllelland, both of Horicon.
John Gerard Herring to Kendra Jacklynn Stephanie Kudla, both of Oak Grove.
Kurt Jason Janisch to Sarah Elizabeth Sauer, both of Beaver Dam.
Grant Ronald Johnson to Ashley Ann Pirkel, both of Hustisford.
John Benjamin Keyes to Sabrina Lynn Martin, both of Beaver Dam.
Marcus Richard Kirchoff to Michele Marie Reinwald, both of Hustisford.
Lisa Marie Kreklow Weatherbee to Stacie Jo Craig, both of Hartland.
Joseph Walter Kubicki of Marshall to Abby Elizabeth Ailes of Columbus.
Jeremy Michael Lackas to Sarah Elizabeth Woods, both of Iron Ridge.
William James Lein to Brianne Elizabeth Gabrhel, both of Beaver Dam.
Cody Lee Lemley to Jordan Brooke Schmidt, both of Waupun.
Anthony James Loppnow of Watertown to Seraphin Winchell St John of Waterloo.
Brennan Josiah Moss of Hospers to Jolea Kay Woreck of Randolph.
Michael Edward Mutz of Chester to Melissa Ann Homan of Waupun.
Jared Alan Niewoehner to Hannah Christine Vorrie, both of Beaver Dam.
Kyle Robert Otis to Jessica Ann Stueber, both of Beaver Dam.
Ryan Michael Pillard to Tasha Elizabeth Jochman, both of Oconomowoc.
James Wayne Priewe to Jessica Lynn Nehring, both of Beaver Dam.
Jeremy James Reisig to Katelyn Nicole Klettke, both of Lomira.
Bradley James Ritzema to Elizabeth Irene Beaver, both of Lamartine.
Hunter Remington Schultz of Waterloo to Crystal Lee Burke of Watertown.
Adam Michael Shelton to Danielle Marie Eveland, both of Emmet.
Jeffrey Shepherd Jr to Alea Charlean Werner, both of Beaver Dam.
Matthew Thomas Smallish of Beaver Dam to Heidi Ann Brey of Waupaca.
Jacob Daniel Trempala to Liesel Mikala Broemser, both of Oak Creek.
Tiernan Alexander Underdahl to Ana Karen Tamayo Tizatl, both of Beaver Dam.
Joshua Kevin Voigt of Oak Grove to Samantha Lynn Maas of Hustisford.
Jonathon Michael Vossekuil to Sarah Marie Kloss, both of Beaver Dam.
Dustin Craig Waas to Jordan Marie Lucht, both of Mayville.
Dustin Richard Wondra to Natalie Anita Geiger, both of Beaver Dam.
Donald Nicholas Wondra to Keraa Jean Mccants, both of Mayville.
Devin Mitchell Zimmerman of Trenton to Jensen Jennifer Navis of Empire.
