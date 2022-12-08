Dodge County marriage licenses Dodge County marriage licenses Dec 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU—The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson.Caleb Paul Aldridge to Corinne Veronica Janik, both of Crystal Lake.Scott Lloyd Anderson to Rebecca Jean Sellnow, both of Waupun.Taylor Joshua Beaudry to Alexx May Mitchell, both of Wuapun.Frank James Behling to Mara Elise Budde, both of Randolph.Bradley Kenneth Brockhaus to Deborah Ann Rentsch, both of Burnett.Deric Allen Darst to Michaela Therese Bohnsack, both of Neosho.Mario Daniel Geschke to Angela Mae Connor, both of Leroy.Nicholas Daniel Jensen to Jessica Sharleen Vinz, both of Watertown.Tyler James Krause to Jessica Sharleen Vinz, both of Watertown.Bradley James Pecora to Hannah Elizabeth Schaller, both of Kekoskee. Cody Carmelo Portale to Kay-Lynn Mae Holst, both of Beaver Dam.Brian Nelson Price to Jessica Marie Arthur, both of Leroy.Lester Ivan Quintero Rivera to Daphne Rosean Gomez Collazo, both of Fox Lake.Christopher Lee Renning to Anna Elizabeth Kallas, both of Horicon.Eliberto Marcos Rodriguez of Neosho to Alexis Danielle Lee of Horicon.Michael Robert Trevarthen to Hannah Christine Stortz, both of Mayville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Fort Woman Who Killed Grandmother, Burned House Sentenced to Life Former Jefferson man, now of Waterloo charged with child sex assault Clearview looks to international recruiting to fill nursing labor gap Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-8
